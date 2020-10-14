Possibility of sabotage can't be ruled out in Mumbai power outage: Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut

Passengers walk on a railway track after trains got stranded due to a major power cut in several areas after grid failure in Mumbai on October 12. Pic/AFP

Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut on Wednesday said that the possibility of sabotage cannot be ruled out in the power outage incident in Mumbai on October 12.

“Possibility of a sabotage cannot be ruled out in respect of Power trip that resulted in blackout on Monday dated 12.10.20 at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane.,” Raut said in a tweet.

Large parts of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai had faced a power outage on Monday, due to which several suburban and long-distance trains were held up.

According to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the unprecedented electricity cut that was reported after 10 am was because of the failure of a power grid. Apart from local trains, traffic signals at some areas were also affected.

The power supply for essential services was resumed in two hours, while other pockets started getting power in a phase-wise manner.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had ordered an immediate probe into the large-scale outage.

Union Power Minister RK Singh had said that a Central authority team will be sent to Mumbai to sit down with the state transmission authority and find out where the problem was and how it started.

The power breakdown had hit the lifelines of Mumbai -- Central Railway and Western Railway -- with all local trains halting en route till Vasai and Diva. Hapless commuters at many locations jumped down and started walking down to the nearest suburban railway station.

The power failure had other impacts like hitting water supply schedules, lifts getting stuck in some buildings and traffic signals leading to chaos on roads.

The city had last seen a massive power outage in June 2018.

