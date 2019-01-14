Post Bigg Boss 12 stint, Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota pose for happy selfie

television

After claiming to be dating each other in the Bigg Boss 12 house, Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota pose for a selfie together

Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/jasleenmatharu.

After their much-hyped Bigg Boss 12 stint, Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota quashed the rumours of them linked to each other romantically. The two had entered the reality show together as a pair and their relationship kept fluctuating inside the house. Now that the show has ended after announcing Dipika Kakar as their winner, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu have caught up with each other and posed for a happy selfie together.

After Jasleen Matharu's eviction, she stated that her relationship with 'Bhajan Samrat' Anup Jalota was merely a publicity stunt. Jasleen took to her Instagram account to share the following picture. She captioned it as, "Musical Moments @jalotaanup #allaboutlastnight #jasleenmatharu #anupjalota #music [sic]."

When mid-day pointed out to Jasleen that she had claimed to be involved with him, on national television, and she cuts in, "Our affair is a prank gone horribly wrong. As the show's theme was jodis, I suggested that Anupji come along; we were a guru-shishya jodi. But when Salman was introducing the housemates in the opening episode, I joked that I know Anupji for three years and that we are together. Anupji was taken aback and did not react. Had he reacted then, the matter would have ended there. I continued the joke inside the house, and he played along. But when he realised things were going too far, he was scared." Their public display of affection — especially when she smothered him with kisses in an episode — did not miss anyone's notice. "I kissed him on the cheek and forehead. There was nothing romantic about it."

Not just Anup, Jasleen also caught up with Sreesanth and his wife Bhuvaneshwari Kumari and shared a picture with them on Instagram. She captioned the photo as, "All the best for your movie CABARET ... @sreesanthnair36 Bro u gonna rocckkk itt [sic]."

