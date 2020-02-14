Post Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra to hunt for soulmates on reality TV

After Bigg Boss 13, stars Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will be out hunting for soulmates in a new reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. In the new show, Shehnaz and Paras will go on a quest to find a suitable life partner. Colors, which airs Bigg Bos", made the announcement on Thursday. The show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul.

#ShehnaazGill aur #ParasChhabra nikal pade hai dhoodhne apne better halves. Dekhiye inki journey, #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein 17th Feb se Mon-Fri 10:30 PM pic.twitter.com/3bxpPMzWrw — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 14, 2020

Earlier the show was tentatively titled "Shehnaz Ka Swayamvar", and there were speculations that Shehnaz's "close friend" Sidharth Shukla will join her. The makers have finally roped in two contestants for their show "Mujhse Shaadi Karoge". The show will include various tasks, through which Shehnaz and Paras will choose a suitable partner.

It is being reported that the two will will be locked in the same house along with six suitors each, and that the makers have approached Rashami Desai and Sidharth to help Maniesh sort through the suitors.

In "Bigg Boss 13", Shehnaz courted headlines with her ï¿½love story' with Sidharth and Paras got popular for his close bond with Mahira Sharma.

