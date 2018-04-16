Post Black Panther success, Catwoman deserves another chance, says Halle Berry

Halley Berry's 2004 film Catwoman was a critical and commercial failure



Halle Berry

Actor Halle Berry says after the success of Black Panther, the superhero character of Catwoman deserves a second "chance". The actor, who played the character in 2004 film Catwoman, was massively criticised for her performance.

She famously accepted a Razzie for Best Actress in 2005 and in her speech she called the film "god-awful movie". "Black Panther", fronted by Chadwick Boseman, has renewed Berry's hopes and she said she deserves another opportunity as the Catwoman, EW reported.

"Each story builds on the next. It's like that old saying goes: behind every 'Black Panther' is a great black 'Catwoman'! "You know, I've gotten a really bad rap for this role, and I think Catwoman deserves another goddamn chance, don't you?" she said at the GLAAD Media Awards recently. Besides Berry, actors Michelle Pfeiffer and Anne Hathaway are among who have played the character.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever