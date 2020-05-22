Post-COVID world, Mastram makers to go easy on erotica

The makers of Anshuman Jha-fronted Mastram have an uphill task as they develop the second season of the web series based on Rajaram, the popular erotica writer of the '80s. After all, with an increased emphasis on social distancing, shooting intimate scenes will pose a problem in a post-COVID world. In a pre-emptive move, the creative team has decided to curtail intimate sequences at the writing stage, instead of training the focus on the protagonist's psyche.

Writer Aryan Sunil explains, "[In the next season], we are delving into Rajaram's life and how he arrived at his books. As for the shoot of [erotic] scenes, we will follow the guidelines that will be put in place. We were the first show in India to hire international intimacy directors. After the crisis, we will be more careful. The sequences and the degree of intimacy depicted will be decided by the intimacy directors."

Jha believes cutting down on the erotic element will hardly affect the theme of the MX Player offering. "The DNA of the show will not change much because the story is about Rajaram's romantic interests, his relationship with his uncle and his cult books. The conflict between his real-life relationships and his literary imaginations will continue to be explored."

