Post Diwali, India records lowest COVID-19 cases since mid-July

In a big relief to the people, India witnessed 30,548 new Covid-19 cases post Diwali on Monday, which is the lowest reported since the mid of July.

The deaths remained under 500 with a new figure of 435, while the recoveries reported were 43,851 in the last 24 hours.

The new figures have pushed the death toll to 1,30,070, while the cumulative tally stands at 88,45,127.

Meanwhile, India has now 4,65,478 active cases after a net decrease of 13,738 cases. Besides, 43,851 more cured patients took the total recoveries to 82,49,579, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data shows. The recovery rate stands at 93.09 per cent, and the fatality rate at 1.47 per cent, the Ministry said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) tested 8,61,706 more samples on Sunday, taking the total to 12,56,98,525.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 17,47,242 cases till date. There are 85,889 active cases and 45,974 Covid-19 deaths.

Delhi's corona tally has reached 4,85,405 cases whereas 96 more fatalities pushed the national capital's death toll to 7,614. The other worst-hit states are Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever