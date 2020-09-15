Post-Diwali, India to return to pre-Covid aviation figures: Hardeep Singh Puri

In a significant statement Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday told the Rajya Sabha that by the time its Diwali and towards the end of the year, India would have pre-Covid aviation figures of 3,00,000 passengers a day.

The upper house was discussing the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill as Puri took it up, which was cleared by the Lok Sabha in the last session.

While Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi highlighted the importance of Air India, Congress' K.C. Venugopal raised the issue of Adani group winning bids of airports.

"When you compliment Vande Bharat Mission, remember it was Air India that came to the rescue. There would be no private sector if Air India was not there. It needs a revamp, don't sell it," urged Trivedi in the house.

Venugopal said: "Adani Group has won bids to operate and develop six airports. There is a clear violation of norms in giving airports to a single private entity. The government ignored advice of some of its own ministries and departments. Changes in norms enabled Adani group to win all six bids."

The DGCA, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) gets a statutory backing from The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

