Post Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya F is on a roll

Alaya F's first step into the industry itself has created the biggest roar. From her fluency with the promising characterisation to gracing the cover of a leading magazine, the actresses' debut has brought to us the best talent. It is commendable how Alaya made sure she does it all right, such that her presence on screens reserves itself as brilliant for all those who saw 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. Even with actors like Saif and Tabu sharing the screen space, Alaya F truly created the most profound impact with her artistry.

Right after her debut, the 'girl of the moment' became the covergirl for a renowned magazine and every bit of it looked like she was as seasoned as she seemed while she gave all those interviews. Eloquent, innately bearing good conduct, talented and multi-talented- that's exactly what makes the actress everyone's favourite.

Alaya F signed her second film which was recently announced and the makers say that they already knew she would go a long way all with her calibre and rightly so! Her interviews explain the very reason why Alaya F exudes that confidence and brings her best foot forward- with dance, acting, dialogue delivery and whatnot. For a long time, she only undertook classes and workshops to get ready to step into Bollywood. She is the new age girl who is making it all happen with her efficiency and promise.

Well! Jawaani Jaaneman, according to the reviews no doubt belongs to Alaya F more and fans are already excited to watch as she will be hitting the silver screens with Puja Entertainment's next. Girl of the moment is totally winning on all fronts and how!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates