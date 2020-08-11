Post-landslide repairs at SoBo must be top-notch

The landslide ahead of Kemps Corner, going towards Babulnath, stands as the strongest manifestation of the mayhem the recent rainfall wreaked.

Civic chiefs and pictures of the damage do show that we now have a long haul ahead of us when it comes to getting the road restarted. While one part of the road, going North is largely unaffected it is the South-bound side that will need work and rebuilding.

While it is important that this arterial road is restored so that the traffic at Tardeo is eased, it is also true that quality work must be ensured.

Let us not have the disappointingly familiar scenario where infra is repaired, only to fall apart in some time. Then, we are witness to the blame game rigmarole, where one agency points fingers at the others and we go on a merry-go-round about who is responsible, blacklists are made and we do not know if they are followed. End of the story though is that we have no answers and our taxes are wasted, as we go back to square one.

While this may seem a dark and extreme scenario, we have witnessed this during road repairs, especially patches that have come apart because of the rain, leading to pothole formation. When the potholes reappear, the so-called errant contractors are blacklisted, and so the story unfolds.

Let us concentrate on first-class work from the absolute, very beginning, so that there is no need for any kind of repairs within a short timeframe. Roads do need attention as the load on them increases but we have to aim for great work at the inception stage itself to save time, money and effort.

Let this be a turnaround for all projects itself, small or big. Top class work from the word go because well begun is half done.

