Post Malone to headline Billboard Music Awards after-party

Rapper Post Malone, who will be heading to the 2018 Billboard Music Awards as a nominee, will be headlining the official Billboard Music Awards after-party as well. The rapper, who has scored 13 nominations across 12 categories for the ceremony on May 20, will keep the festivities going at Hakassan at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, reports billboard.com.

Stars like Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes will be performing at the award gala, to be hosted by Kelly Clarkson. It will air in India on Vh1 on May 21.

