Post-mortem of Unnao rape victim: UP, Delhi Police won't be part of forensic procedure

New Delhi: The post-mortem of the Unnao rape victim, who died on Friday night, will be conducted shortly and Uttar Pradesh and Delhi Police will not be part of the forensic procedure, said Dr Sunil Gupta, Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital. "Post mortem will take place at 10 am today under the leadership of Dr MK Wahi, Head of Department of Forensic unit," Dr Sunil Gupta told ANI. "Uttar Pradesh Police and Delhi Police are completing their paperwork, they will not be part of the forensic procedure," Dr Gupta added.

After battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, the Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning died at 11:40 pm on Friday. Dr Shalab Kumar, HOD of Burns and Plastic Department at the hospital, told ANI: "It is very sad that the Unnao rape victim could not survive despite our best efforts. She suffered cardiac arrest at 11:10 pm and we tried to resuscitate her, but she could not survive."

On Thursday, the 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital. According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed.

Notably, the woman had filed a rape case in March this year, which is under trial at a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

