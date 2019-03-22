Post-party pit stops for a grub in Mumbai

food

Want to grab a quick bite before heading home after a night-out? Follow this map for late-night eateries in the city's party hubs

Pics/Ashish Raje, Sameer Markande

Andheri

Street food

If you head towards Mithibai College after turning towards Andheri flyover from Juhu Circle, watch out for a few guys sitting on bikes. They are the delivery boys for Mohd Nashir Cooperwala, where you get pav bhaji and anda bhurji till the wee hours of the morning.

At Mangal Jyot Building, CD Barfiwala Road, Vile Parle West.

Time 6 pm to 1 am (keep an eye out for the delivery boys after)

Call 9324706250

Cost for two Rs 350

Sit-down meal

Considering how it’s a hub for film and TV folk, it’s natural that Andheri will have restaurants that stay open till odd hours of the night. Thooso is one of the best such places. It serves a range of north Indian dishes, including staples like butter chicken and reshmi kebab, and more unusual ones like chicken khurchan.

At Royal Sand Society, Adarsh Nagar, Oshiwara, Andheri West.

Time 7 pm to 4.30 am

Call 30151589

Cost for two Rs 400

Bandra

Street food

If you head to Sigdi’s after a night out in Bandra, chances are you’ll have to wait a considerable while before getting your order. The place is one of the party crowd’s favourite spots in the suburb for late-night munchies, with a range of north Indian and Chinese dishes.

At Abbas Compound, off Waterfield Road, Linking Road, Bandra West.

Time 11 am to 6 am

Call 26557907

Cost for two Rs 650

Sit-down meal

By now, Mini Punjab’s has become an institution of sorts. Best of luck getting a place to sit there if you reach beyond 1.30 am. The place, by then, is filled with creatures of the night. Their famous rolls are ideal for takeaway. But for a sit-down meal, try the chicken kadhai or mutton rogan josh.

At Kailash Shopping Center, Pali Hill, Bandra West. time 12 noon to late night

Call 26006164

Cost for two Rs 900

South mumbai

Street food

You’ve probably been living under a rock if you are a Mumbaikar and don’t know of Bademiyan. But outside of Colaba’s most famous late-night food haunt, there is also Carter’s Blue in Kala Ghoda that serves scrumptious shawarmas and other Lebanese dishes late into the night. There are Mughlai and Chinese dishes, too, but we suggest you stick to the Lebanese fare.

At Kala Ghoda, Fort. time 12 pm to 3 am

Call 30151883

Cost for two RS 900

Sit-down meal

Ustaadi is a swanky restaurant that has a comprehensive, eclectic menu, which includes everything from Indian to Asian and continental dishes. In the mood for a late-night risotto? They have you covered. Prefer pad thai? No problem there either. Want paneer makhani instead? That’s available, too.

At Sitaram Building, Dr DN Road, CST. time 12 pm to 4 am

Call 23401976

Cost for two Rs 1,200

Lower Parel

Sit-down meal

If you fancy a full-blown thali in the middle of the night, Masala Kitchen is your best option in this area. There are gravies, wraps and kebabs too. Take your pick.

At Municipal Industrial Estate, Dainik Shivner Marg, Gandhinagar, Worli.

Time 11 am to 3 am

Call 8080806840

Cost for two Rs 800

Street food

Take a detour after partying in Lower Parel towards Shivaji Park in Dadar. That’s where you’ll find Kallu’s Rajput Fast Food Centre. It’s open all night, and attracts a massive number of customers who line up for their spicy pav bhaji and range of Chinese dishes. Mind you, considering how popular the place, you might have to wait a while before your food is served.

At Parekh Mahal, Lady Jamshedji Road, Shivaji Park, Dadar. time 8 pm to 5 am

Call 8369288236

Cost for two Rs 200

Powai

Street food

At The Big Burger, you get what’s on the label. For, the patties in the burgers they serve are, as the name of the place suggests, big. They come in a variety of options, such as classic, Thai chilli and Italian caprese. You can also grab stuff like chicken nuggets, wings and French fries, if that’s what you’re in the mood for.

At Hakone Bumpers and Rides, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

Time 11.15 am to 3 am

Call 9819277014

Cost for two RS 350

Sit-down meal

Gurukripa is one of those places that strikes the right balance between being a noisy, dingy place and a sophisticated, plush restaurant. The place serves a variety of Mughlai dishes that come to the rescue of party animals in Powai. And of the side dishes, try their chana garlic fry.

At Tunga Village, opposite Local Office Bus Stop, Saki Vihar Road, Powai. time 11 am to 4 am

Call 61736129

Cost for two Rs 1,300

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates