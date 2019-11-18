Post-pothole alliance of people and the powerful

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) continues to give R500 cash prize to citizens whose pothole complaints were not redressed within the stipulated 24 hours. Yet, about 60 people have refused to accept the prize money saying that their only intention was to get the potholes filled.

The civic body had initially kept the much-followed challenge from November 1 to 7, but considering how much it is helping them, they have extended it for an indefinite period.

A report said that civic body's data indicated 155 pothole complaints, which were not resolved within 24 hours. It is telling that a number of people complained not because there is a cash prize attached, but because they genuinely want the potholes to be filled.

Let us see this spirit when it comes to other infra-related projects and amenities too. Citizens are starting to believe that they truly are change makers and valued stakeholders when they are given opportunities to complain and hold authorities responsible for not acting on their complaints.

We have seen how inaction leads to a feeling of scepticism, cynicism and despair among the public. Even if there is an avenue for complaint, most people feel that their pleas will not be heeded and as such the effort is worthless.

One is happy that in a small way, this mindset is changing and there is a real push to get issues and problems resolved. We need to get authorities and people on the same page — they have to be seen as allies not enemies when it comes to upkeep and maintenance of civic amenities.

Let us move forward keeping that alliance — of the people and the powerful — in mind and let it be stronger than the political tie-ups we have seen in these fractious times.

