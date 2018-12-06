My perspective on working out has changed, says Kate Upton post pregnancy

other-sports

Baseball star Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton says she doesn't train to fit in a certain dress size, but to feel healthy after her pregnancy

Baseball star Justin Verlander with daughter Genevieve. (Right) Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model Kate Upton, who welcomed daughter Genevieve with baseball star Justin Verlander last month, has revealed that she no longer works out to fit into skimpy clothes, like she used to during her early days as a model.

"My perspective on working out has changed from wanting to fit into a certain dress size and hit certain measurements, to working out to feel healthy, strong, and energized for my lifestyle. It is rewarding to have a routine that I can keep up consistently and something that is not a quick fix or fad," Upton, 26, told People magazine recently. Upton explained that her recent workouts with trainer Ben Bruno have changed the definition of health for her.

"For me, it's all about feeling good. When I'm eating healthy and staying active, I feel the best about myself and my body. That's why consistency through a sustainable, practical program is key for me. My favourite thing about Ben is he doesn't make workouts so hard that I can't walk the next day or don't have enough energy to make it through the day. But, they are extremely effective and produce amazing results," she said.

