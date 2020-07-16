Post Shakuntala Devi trailer launch, Sanya Malhotra does a happy dance

Sanya Malhotra has time and again, treated the audience with her phenomenal performances on-screen and her latest one being, Shakuntala Devi is where one will be witnessing the actress play the real-life character of Anupama Banerji, daughter of Shakuntala Devi. The trailer of the film Shakuntala Devi released today and Sanya has been getting immense appreciation from the audiences and critics, alike for her screen presence.

Shakuntala Devi trailer, in itself, is so exciting and is filled with sheer talent that it has created a great stir amongst the audiences to watch it. Fans have been loving her look and her performance as Vidya's daughter.

After receiving so much appreciation, Sanya Malhotra shared a 'Happy' dance video with her pet. Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram âºï¸♥ï¸ð¤ A post shared by Sanya Malhotrað¥ (@sanyamalhotra_) onJul 15, 2020 at 2:12am PDT

In the trailer itself, the actress is seen donning over three varied avatars and looks phenomenal in each one of them. Now as the days are inching closer, the audiences are eagerly waiting to see Sanya ace a real-life character once again post Dangal and her other path-breaking projects.

The efforts that Sanya has put in her character are truly visible and it looks extremely promising. It's not just her looks, the body language and dialogue delivery but also everything looks extremely promising and polished. The character that Sanya is portraying in her upcoming film is very different from what we have seen her do.

Shakuntala Devi is all set to release on 30th July 2020 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Sanya's next projects include Anurag Basu's LUDO along with Guneet Monga's Pagglait.

