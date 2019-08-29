Post split, Katie Holmes spends quality time with daughter

hollywood

Katie Holmes was spotted on Tuesday in New York City with her 13-year-old daughter, Suri, grabbing something to eat before school starts next week

American actor Katie Holmes seems to be coping well after calling it quits with actor Jamie Foxx. Holmes isn't letting her split put a damper on the end of her summer and is instead focussing on her daughter. The 40-year-old actor was spotted on Tuesday in New York City with her 13-year-old daughter, Suri, grabbing something to eat before school starts next week, reported Fox News.

Sporting a casual look for the day out with her daughter, Holmes wore an oversized beige sweater paired with high-waisted blue jeans, black sandals, a black sling bag, and large black sunglasses. The mother-daughter outing came after the news broke last week that Holmes ended her relationship with Foxx after six years of being together. "It ran its course. This industry is very tough on relationships," a source told People.

However, even after breaking up, seems like there is no bad blood between the former partners. "Jamie thinks Katie is an incredible human being. They had a very, very deep connection. They brought each other a lot of joy and laughter," the source added. Rumours of a split starting doing the rounds after Foxx was seen leaving a Los Angeles nightclub holding hands with 21-year-old singer Sela Vave on August 17.

However, the Oscar-winning star, during an Instagram Live, claimed that the two aren't dating. "All of the unnecessary hate for the woman, just because the guys are coming here and they're working hard, but when a girl does it, she has an ulterior motive. Stop that s***," he said. Not just Foxx, Vave also broke her silence about the dating rumours. She shared a video of Foxx insisting they are only working together on her music career.

