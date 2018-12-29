Post split with long-time girlfriend, Neymar finds love again?

football

Football star Neymar sparks new romance rumours with Brazilian model Mari Tavares

Just three months after Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr split with long-time girlfriend Bruna Marquezine, he has reportedly found a new lover in model Mari Tavares. According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, Neymar, who is on a Christmas break in Brazil, was seen partying with the model.



Bruna Marquezine

Mari, who has 185,000 followers on Instagram, posted this picture on social media recently. Is this Mari's way of making the relationship Instagram official? Well, only time can tell. Earlier, there were reports that Neymar cheated on Bruna with Giovanna Lancellotti, but he laughed off speculation.

