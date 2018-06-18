Post, SRK-starrer Zero, Aanand L Rai to produce six digital project

After film with Shah Rukh Khan, director Aanand L Rai to work on multiple digital outings with writer Himanshu Sharma

Aanand L Rai

With industry biggies like Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui exploring acting opportunities in the digital space, an increasing number of filmmakers have joined the bandwagon to turn to storytelling on the web. New addition Aanand L Rai, we hear, already has six productions that he hopes to bring to netizens next year.



Himanshu Sharma

Talking about the ventures being explored by Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, a source tells mid-day, "Himanshu [Sharma, writer and Rai's long-time collaborator] is hunting for the right scripts. By next year, the team is expected to have locked in on six projects. Both Himanshu and Aanand Rai have decided to experiment [with genres that are different from the ones they've explored for the big screen]. Among the genres they wish to try their hand at are crime, horror and comedy."

While the duo is busy filming for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero in USA, Sharma confirmed that this plan will eventually take shape. "Yes, we are exploring the digital platform. It will give us an opportunity to work on many stories. I am sure it's going to be an interesting space to tap into." The development follows the release of Rai-backed Meri Nimmo for a web platform in April.

