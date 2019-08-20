Post Steven Smith's injury, CA set to make neck guards compulsory

cricket

Following an independent investigation into the tragedy, Cricket Australia introduced new rules for concussion substitutes in domestic games

Australia's Steven Smith is hit on the neck by England pacer Jofra Archer on Saturday

Sydney: Compulsory neck guards on helmets for Australian cricketers are "not far away", the national team's medical chief said yesterday after a sickening blow felled Steven Smith during the second Ashes Test. Australia have been at the forefront of pressing for better safety measures after the death of Phillip Hughes, who was hit on the base of the skull by a bouncer in a Sheffield Shield game in 2014. Following an independent investigation into the tragedy, Cricket Australia introduced new rules for concussion substitutes in domestic games. These have now been adopted by the ICC and were used for the first time when Smith was replaced by Marnus Labuschagne on Sunday against England at Lord's after medics ruled him unfit to carry on.

The inquest into Hughes's death also recommended first-class players in Australia wear helmets made to British safety standards while batting against medium pace or fast bowling

