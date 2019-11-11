Post-verdict crackdown: 90 held across country

New Delhi/Ayodhya: Nearly 90 people have been arrested and action taken against over 8,000 social media posts as authorities maintained a tight vigil in the temple town and elsewhere in the country in the wake of the Ayodhya verdict, while Hindu and Muslim religious leaders exhorted people to maintain communal harmony after a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Sunday.

There has been no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the country, officials said, adding Home Minister Amit Shah has telephoned several chief ministers over the past two days to ensure peace in run up to and after the SC verdict. Since Saturday, the UP police have arrested 77 people, including 40 on Sunday, for allegedly trying to vitiate the atmosphere through social media posts, according to the police. Action has been taken against 8,275 posts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

In Madhya Pradesh, eight people were arrested for posting objectionable messages on social media and bursting crackers after the Supreme Court verdict, police said. Two people were held in Noida for malicious social media posts. Gwalior jail warden Mahesh Awad was suspended for bursting crackers.

