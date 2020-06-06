Poster of Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin released; check it out now

Amazon Prime Video on Saturday unveiled the poster for the much-awaited psychological thriller - Penguin. A Karthik Subbaraj, Stone Bench Films and Passion Studios production, the film featuring Keerthy Suresh in the lead. The enigmatic poster piques curiosity and promises to be riveting viewing experience for audiences.

The teaser of the movie will be launched on 8th June and the film will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on 19th June in Tamil and Telugu, with dubs in Malayalam. Amazon took to their social media and tweeted, "Expect the unexpected. #PenguinOnPrime premieres June 19 in Tamil and Telugu, with dub in Malayalam. @KeerthyOfficial @EashvarKarthic @karthiksubbaraj @Music_Santhosh @Madhampatty @StonebenchFilms @PassionStudios_ #PassionStudios @SonyMusicSouth"

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news