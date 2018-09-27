Posters in Patna mention castes of Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders; BJP takes exception

national

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Posters surfaced in Patna on Wednesday depicting Congress president Rahul Gandhi and leaders of the party's Bihar unit as representatives of their respective caste groups. The BJP criticised the Congress over the development. The posters, wherein Gandhi and the AICC in-charge for the state Shaktisinh Gohil were thanked for constituting a new state Congress Committee and "setting an example of social harmony" therein, were put up at a number of places in the city.

The Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee was revamped last week with the appointment of new office-bearers. While Rahul Gandhi and Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president Madan Mohan Jha were described as representing "Brahmin community". Gohil's image was labelled "Rajput samuday" (community). Images of campaign committee chairman and Rajya Sabha member Akhilesh Prasad Singh and Congress Legislature Party leader Sadanand Singh were, similarly, labelled "Bhumihar samuday" and "pichhda samuday", respectively.

The posters also had images of a few other prominent party leaders, with their respective caste groups mentioned thereon. While Congress leaders remained tight-lipped about the posters, BJP state spokesman Nikhil Anand urged the Election Commission to "take note of the brazen attempt at playing the caste card ahead of the Lok Sabha polls". "In sheer desperation, the Congress has been resorting to gimmicks like proclaiming Rahul Gandhi as one who wears the sacred thread, worships Lord Shiva and goes to Kailash Mansarovar on pilgrimage.

The posters mark a new low in the history of the Congress which Mahatma Gandhi had, rightly, wished to abolish after Independence. The party and its national president should apologise to the nation for the antics while the EC should take note of the attempts to whip up caste and religious feelings and initiate appropriate action," Anand said.

