Posters of Rahul Gandhi hugging PM Narendra Modi surface in Mumbai

Mumbai Congress put up posters of Rahul Gandhi hugging PM Modi in Lok Sabha during No Confidence Motion debate. Pic/ANI

Several posters of Congress president Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha has been put up in Mumbai's Andheri.

The posters, which have been put by the Congress workers, also has a tagline that reads, "Nafrat se nahi, Pyar se jeetenge (we will win by love, not hatred)."

Rahul garnered huge attention during the discussion on no-confidence motion on July 20 after he walked up to the Prime Minister and hugged him after concluding his fiery speech.

Though, Rahul's gesture was hailed by his party leaders as "Jaadu ki Jhappi (magical hug)", the BJP ridiculed him saying he has started 'chipko movement' in the Lok Sabha.

During his fiery rhetorical speech, Rahul attacked the Central government and said, "I will take pout this hatred out of you and turn it into love and turn it into love. I am the Congress. You taught me what it means to be a Hindustani, what it means to be a Hindu. It means to love somebody even if they attack you."