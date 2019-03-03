Posters opposing Modi crop up in Amethi

national

At Kauhar, the Prime Minister will open the Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd - a joint venture between India's ordnance factory and a Russian firm

Narendra Modi

Amethi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-profile visit on Sunday to Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, posters opposing him have cropped up in many parts of the Uttar Pradesh district.

Put up by Jaisingh Pratap Yadav, a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, the posters and banners ask Modi to give "the report card of his five years in power" and to "go back".

Yadav, who is a member of the state executive of the SP, has alleged step-motherly treatment with the constituency. He also details issues like the Mega Food Park, Hindustan Paper Mill and the IT projects which he accused the Modi government of taking it away from Amethi.

Besides laying the foundation stones for developmental projects and addressing a public rally in Amethi, Modi will on Sunday unveil an Indo-Russian ordnance factory that will produce the iconic Kalashnikov rifles.

At Kauhar, the Prime Minister will open the Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd - a joint venture between India's ordnance factory and a Russian firm.

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, who unsuccessfully contested against the Gandhi scion in 2014 and has been since then rearing the constituency as her own, has inspected the ground and other venues ahead of Modi's visit.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever