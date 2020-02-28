Posters out! Tiger Shroff is all set to star in Heropanti 2!

Heropanti was released in 2014 and also marked the debut of Tiger Shroff in Bollywood. The makers have now announced its next installment of its successful franchise with Heropanti 2.

The makers took to their social media and shared, "From the house of Nadiadwala Grandson, here comes another franchise Presenting #SajidNadiadwala's #Heropanti2 Top hat Starring @iTIGERSHROFF directed by @khan_ahmedasas releasing on 16th July 2021"

From the house of Nadiadwala Grandson, here comes another franchise ðÂÂÂÂ¥

Presenting #SajidNadiadwala's #Heropanti2 ðÂÂÂÂ©

Starring @iTIGERSHROFF directed by @khan_ahmedasas releasing on 16th July 2021 ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ@WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/pnJ0oZyM8L — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) February 28, 2020

In the poster, we can already see that Tiger Shroff is already going to be rebelling against something and the second image shows him holding a gun and has "THE WORLD WANTS HIM DEAD" written and this story is again going to catch our attention. The Tiger Shroff and NGE duo will surely create some new magic on-screen once again.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has never failed in entertaining the audience and has one of the biggest franchises under its name and this will surely be a step up in its game and the audiences cant keep calm already. The third installment of Baaghi franchise staring Tiger Shroff is all set to hit the screens next week on 6th march and will see Tiger go up against a nation.

Mark your calendars Heropanti 2 is set to hit the screens on 16th July 2021 and is produced by Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment and directed by Ahmed Khan. This movie stars Tiger Shroff in a lead role.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates