Potholes will be fixed, says Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

The risky stretch along the metro line in Andheri West will be repaired in two weeks, subject to sunny days

Representational picture

After facing flak from motorists and residents for potholes and uneven roads along the Dahisar-DN Nagar Metro 2A alignment in Andheri West, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has assured them that it would undertake repairs once it gets a dry spell. On Saturday, a major portion of road was being repaired.

On June 6, mid-day reported that owing to the metro construction, paver blocks at several points between Laxmi Industrial Estate and Behram Baug were removed by the MMRDA, thereby making the road uneven and the commute risky.

On June 26, Prashant Rane, MNS ward president, Andheri West, wrote a letter to DMRC, which is constructing the metro line in question. Motorists and residents took to social networking platforms to make themselves heard.

Responding to Rane's letter, DMRC project manager Deepak Kulshreshta said, "We are making efforts to ensure that potholes are fixed in time as we still have a few sunny days before monsoon properly sets in. The maintenance and rectification will be done by the executing agency.

We regret the inconvenience caused to commuters. We assure you that a smooth road shall be available at the said locations within the next 15 days, subject to availability of sunny days."

