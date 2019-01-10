PotPourri event in Mumbai to bring food, fashion, entertainment under one roof

Jan 10, 2019, 14:57 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The Fashion and Lifestyle is being curated by Mitali Sah of The Fashion Directory. The food is being curated by Bombay Fusion

Rajasthani Mahila Mandal aspires to make 2019 a striking affair, as they bring to you 'PotPourri': A unique one-day event that promises to bring an experiential space bringing together India's leading brands with a melange of fashion, lifestyle, kids entertainment and delectable world cuisine.

The Fashion and Lifestyle is being curated by Mitali Sah of The Fashion Directory. The food is being curated by Bombay Fusion. The proceeds will be used to support the upliftment of underprivileged women and children's education.

When: Saturday, January 12, 2019
Time: 11am to 10pm
Where: Member's Enclosure, Turf club, Mahalaxmi Racecourse

