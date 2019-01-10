PotPourri event in Mumbai to bring food, fashion, entertainment under one roof
The Fashion and Lifestyle is being curated by Mitali Sah of The Fashion Directory. The food is being curated by Bombay Fusion
Rajasthani Mahila Mandal aspires to make 2019 a striking affair, as they bring to you 'PotPourri': A unique one-day event that promises to bring an experiential space bringing together India's leading brands with a melange of fashion, lifestyle, kids entertainment and delectable world cuisine.
The Fashion and Lifestyle is being curated by Mitali Sah of The Fashion Directory. The food is being curated by Bombay Fusion. The proceeds will be used to support the upliftment of underprivileged women and children's education.
When: Saturday, January 12, 2019
Time: 11am to 10pm
Where: Member's Enclosure, Turf club, Mahalaxmi Racecourse
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Christmas 2018: Rum and Raisin Cake Recipe