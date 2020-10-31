Potter around

In addition to the socks, the website also offers an exclusive gift box in the form of a Hogwarts book. Pics/ /@balenziasocks on Instagram

If you'd like a virtual ticket to Hogwarts or are keen to live your wizarding dreams, luxury socks brand Balenzia has an idea that sounds tough to refuse. The brand has wielded its magic wand and taken its collaboration with Warner Bros one step further to launch an exciting collection of socks from themed on Hogwarts.

The products bring different magical elements from JK Rowling's masterfully created wizarding universe alive, including Harry Potter's iconic glasses and scar, his pet snowy owl Hedwig and cute renditions of him alongside his besties, Hermoine Granger and Ron Weasley.

The collection also boasts of an exclusive gift box in the form of a Hogwarts leather-bound book, which contains eight different pairs of socks and a ticket to Hogwarts.

"We solemnly swear that we are up to only magic," shares Rahul Gupta, director, Balenzia, impressing us with his take on the Potter reference. "The socks come with a tale of their own. They are both comfortable and ooze charisma. There is a slice of personalised passion and a bit of Pottermania. Harry Potter is probably one of the most popular and loved franchises across the globe. And the response to the collaboration from Potterheads has been super encouraging. Since the collection is all about magic, we've tried to weave magic into these socks in our own way, by experimenting with different yarns, fur on socks, reversible variants and lots more," he adds.

He emphasises how the collection challenges the general misconception of socks as mundane and boring. "These are not just novelty socks, but style statements. It is the right amount of quirky and fun. At a time when all of us face this massive crisis, a little magic is all we need." If you're keen to check out more options with its reinforced heel and toe style, browse through their website.

Cost Rs 199 onwards

Log on to balenzia.com

