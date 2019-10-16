Pottery love

At the sixth edition of its annual show in SoBo, Cerafest is bringing together 25 potters from across the country, each showcasing unique works of art, with the aim to promote the art of ceramics and pottery. Customers can also attend clay workshops at the venue.

On October 18 to 20, 11 am to 7 pm

At Coomarswamy Hall, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Fort.

Call 9773095005

