These power couples prove that 'Happily Ever After' truly exists

famous-personalities

Mumbai-based couples never fail to give perfect relationship goals to everyone

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's love story will give you major 'Relationship Goals'

Valentine's Day is fondly known as the day of love where people across the globe wait in anticipation to express their love, affection and passion to their significant other. Celebrated on February 14 annually, marks the celebration of honouring Saint Valentinus or Valentine, thus also calling it the Feast of Saint Valentine or Saint Valentine's Day.

Valentine’s Day is dedicated to celebrating love and on this day we look at a few prominent couples who are giving us the perfect relationship goals.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani





One of Mumbai's richest couples, Mukesh and Nita Ambani have been happily married for 32 years. The couple is blessed with three children; Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani. The couple's love story apparently started after Mukesh's father Dhirubhai Ambani, spotted Nita at a dance recital. He introduced the duo, hoping things will work out. While Nita initially could not believe what was happening, she was soon head over heels for Mukesh.

Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar



Pic courtesy/ Instagram/Sachin Tendulkar

Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar's love story blossomed at an airport. Anjali Mehta, who was a medical student then, ran after 17-year old Sachin when she saw him at the airport. She went to receive her mother, which she totally forgot on seeing the young cricketer. Anjali married Sachin Tendulkar on 24th May 1995 after dating for a few years and they have two children - Sara and Arjun. Sachin Tendulkar is younger to his wife by 6 years and he has many a time stated that she plays the role of a mentor to him and their kids. There has definitely been no turning back for this Mumbai couple.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar exchanged wedding vows again in Santiago de Compostela, Spain. It was held in April 2018 in the woods with a waterfall in the backdrop. What made Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's relationship a unique one, is the age gap between the two, which many refuse to fathom. However, Milind has been unaffected by such judgements and trolls and each time has shut the disparagers with ease. Ankita Konwar is a fellow marathoner and fitness freak and the couple has been travelling all over the world.

Devendra and Amruta Fadnavis



Pic courtesy/ Instagram/Amruta Fadnavis

The power couple of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and wife Amruta have been a constant support for each other. While Amruta Fadnavis has stood by her husband in his political journey, Devendra Fadnavis has been equally supportive of Amruta’s career and ambitions. Their marriage to date has been one filled with understanding and support. While working as a banker, Amruta Fadnavis never imagined that she would marry a politician. However, her view of politics and politicians changed for good when she met a ‘down to earth’ Devendra Fadnavis and they tied the knot in 2005 and since then they have been supporting each other immensely.

Adar and Natasha Poonawala



Pic courtesy/ Instagram/Natasha Poonawala

Natasha Poonawala met her husband Adar Poonawala at a New Year Party in Goa. According to her own admission, she dragged Adar to parties to experience different parts of Goa. They later met in London for a dinner and sparks flew. Adar Poonawala and Natasha Poonawala got married on December 15, 2006, at the Poonawala stud farm. Natasha Poonawala and Adar Poonawala have two children Cyrus who was born in 2009 and Darius who was born in 2015. Married to Adar Poonawala, Natasha Poonwala's life is something that rich dreams are made of. The Poonawalas own hugely successful stud farm started by Natasha Poonawala's late father-in-law on the outskirts of Pune in 1946. The Poonawalla Stud Farms is the leading stud farm in the country, having won many Champion Breeders Awards.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.