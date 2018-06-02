Power cuts to greet Thane, Navi Mumbai this weekend

Repair work at Kalwa sub-station will cause constant power fluctuations in residential areas at Thane, Mulund and Navi Mumbai



A fire that broke out at the Kalwa sub-station of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd. (Mahatransco) led to major power cuts at Kalwa, Thane, Mulund and Navi Mumbai on Friday. Repair work carried out at the sub-station throughout the day led to constant power fluctuations in the areas. However, the company said that residents might face power supply problems for the next week.

Speaking to mid-day, Vishwajeet R Bhosale, public relations officer from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. (MSEDCL), said, "There are two units (400 and 200 kv) of the sub-station at Kalwa, which supplies power to Naupada, Kopri, Vitawa, Kalwa, Khopat, Mulund, Vashi, Airoli, Ghansoli, Rabale, Turbhe MIDC, Koparkhairne and Thane Belapur Industrial Estate in Navi Mumbai. On Thursday night, power supply from the sub-station was stopped due to a major technical snag. It happened because of a fire at the unit. However, we immediately started repair work."

He further said, "As its summer, the load on the sub-station changes constantly. The cable in one of the units and the transformer in the other have been damaged. We are trying our best to maintain a balance between demand and supply. The repair work, which started on Thursday, will continue till Saturday. Hence, power supply in the area will be irregular for the next couple of days."

"We will need a week's time to replace the cable and for the transformer it will take another 40 days. We appeal to residents to use electricity wisely so that we can ease the load on the system," he added. Parth Satham, who works at Millennium Business Park, said, "We didn't have electricity at the building from 7 am to 1 pm. All our work got delayed." Jayesh Patil from Kalwa said, "The power supply was cut off early in the morning but was resumed after a couple of hours. However, it fluctuated throughout the day."

