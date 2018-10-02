Power on that pedal

things-to-do

Endurance athletes can amp up their cycling abilities at a two-day intensive workshop

Go Try

IF the growing popularity of triathlons is any indication, fitness enthusiasts in Mumbai are ready and willing to take their fitness game to the next level. A two-day workshop conducted by former India cricketer Zaheer Khan's Andheri-based gym, Pro Sport Fitness, aims to help them do just that, by bringing together international exercise scientists and endurance athletes - Morne Castelyn and Helena Combrinck - and the much talked-about WattBike fitness technique. This bike is equipped with state-of-the-art monitoring mechanisms to help cyclists refine their pedalling technique and efficiency in real time.



Zaheer Khan

Enthusiasts can try their stamina by tracking power and progress with a unique Pedalling Effectiveness Score. Castelyn, who will be supervising the workshop, points out that "the accurately calibrated power training device continually feeds data back to the athlete and coach, who can then use these metrics to address weaknesses and strengths".

This will appeal not only to competitive and elite athletes, but also to recreational bikers looking to get more wear from their workouts. Khan adds, "We decided to bring this technology to India in order to give fitness-conscious people, especially those participating in marathons, an effective tool to improve their performance."

The goal of the workshop, which combines theory and practical implementation, is to also acquaint participants with various performance metrics such as base strength, power-to-weight ratio, maximum power and aerobic fitness, and to teach them ways to optimise their oxygen consumption during intense workouts. The two experts will also share information on other off-feet modalities that can be leveraged by non-cyclists.

ON: Today, and October 3, 1 to 4 pm

AT: Pro Sports Fitness, 1301 Morya Bluemoon, New Link Road, Andheri West.

