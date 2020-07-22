Powerful 7.8 earthquake hits Alaska isles, tsunami possible

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

A powerful 7.8 earthquake has struck the Alaska Peninsula and a tsunami warning has been issued.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Tuesday at about 11:12 p.m. PST. It had a depth of 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) and was centered 60 miles (96 kilometers) south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

The tsunami warning was issued for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula, and the Aleutian Islands.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula is from Kennedy Entrance to Unimak. Along the Aleutian Islands it is from Unimak Pas to Samalga Pass.

A tsunami advisory was posted for some areas nearby.

The center said for other U.S. and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, there is no tsunami threat.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever