Prabhas 20 first look to release on July 10

The much-awaited film of south star Prabhas is closer than ever! The makers of his upcoming next have dropped a poster for the first look of the film which will release on the 10th of July 2020. UV Creations shared the poster on their social media with the caption, "The announcement you all have been waiting for! Title & first look of #Prabhas20 will be out on 10.7.2020 at 10 AM@actorprabhas @hegdepooja @director_radhaa [sic]."

The poster simply says 'First Look' with a click in the middle and it's hour hand at 10, pointing out that the first look for 'Prabhas 20' will be out at 10 am.

The film also stars an ensemble cast of Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present Prabhas 20 a UV Creation Production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

The cinematography for Prabhas20 is done by Manoj Paramahamsa and the production designer for the film is RRaveendar. Prabhas20 is produced by Bhushan Kumar under his banner T-Series along with Vamsi and Pramod of UV Creations.

