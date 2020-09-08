Prabhas adopts 1650 acres of Khazipally reserve forest near Hyderabad

Prabhas has decided to take up 1650 acres of Khazipally Reserve Forest, located near Dundigal 20 kms far from Hyderabad. The South superstar handed over Rs 2 crores to forest officials for the development of this Reserve Forest.

Prabhas along with Forest Minister Allola Indra Karan Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar laid the foundation stone for Urban Forest Park. They observed the reserve forest from a temporary watchtower, later planted few saplings in the reserve forest region.

Taking to Instagram, Prabhas announced that he has taken the initiative to adopt and develop 1650 acres of Kazipalli Reserve Forest Block near Hyderabad. Prabhas stated that he was inspired by his friend, Rajya Sabha MP, Honourable Joginapally Santhosh Kumar to adopt Khajipalli forest area and would donate more in instalments, depending on the progress of the work.

What's the plan?

Forest department is going to convert a small portion of the Forest into Urban forest park while rest of the forest is going to be conservation zone. Kahajipalli reserve forest is known for its medicinal plants and it's extended in 3 compartments.

The forest department is going to fence the entire 1650 acres and immediately start developing Eco-park. Constructing a park gate, see-through wall, walking track, viewpoint, and medicinal plant centre would be constructed in the first phase.

All the steps to prevent encroachment of Forest land are also being taken up by the Forest Department. The program at Khajipalli took place in the presence of a very small number of guests owing to COVID restrictions.

