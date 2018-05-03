Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor to shoot for an action sequence for Saaho

Recently, Prabhas was spotted in an all-black outfit combined with a leather jacket as he rode a bike while shooting for Saaho in Dubai



After dedicating five years to SS Rajamouli's Baahubali and its sequence, Prabhas is leaving no stone unturned for his next with Sujeeth-directed Saaho. After completing the first schedule in Hyderabad and Mumbai, Prabhas is currently in Abu Dhabi for a 50-day long schedule and will be joined by his leading lady Shraddha Kapoor next week.

The duo will also be joined by another cast member, Chunky Panday during the schedule. The international schedule will see Prabhas shoot for high-octane action, including a major chase sequence involving helicopters, trucks, cars, and bikes. He has been prepping for these portions for a while now and has modified his workout regime to get into perfect shape for his part.

He will be seen in a completely different avatar and has even cut his hair short after years of doing the two-period films, adding that Hollywood action choreographer Kenny Bates, who has films like Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Pearl Harbor and Armageddon to his credit, is designing the action for Saaho. Kenny has also worked on the Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumarstarrer 2.0.

Recently, Prabhas was spotted in an all-black outfit combined with a leather jacket as he rode a bike while shooting for Saaho in Dubai.

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who plays an antagonist in the film, reached the UAE capital last month and has been training with weapons for his part. The film also features Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles.

Saaho will bring to the big screen an ensemble star cast of Prabhas, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Chunky Pandey.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, a UV Creations production, Saaho is produced by Vamsi and Pramod, Written and directed by Sujeeth, Saaho will hit the screens next year.

