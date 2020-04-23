Prabhas' fans trends #DecadeForClassicDarling in excitement ahead of its anniversary

Pan-India superstar Prabhas always delivers blockbuster and each of his films are extremely popular amongst the audience. Prabhas' film 'Darling' is going to mark its 10th year anniversary tomorrow, on 23rd April and the fans totally cannot contain their excitement as they have started a trend on Twitter, already!

Fans couldn't keep calm and social media being the best friend of one and all during this lockdown, the fans have already started trending #DecadeForClassicDarling with sheer joy, as a countdown to the d-day and this trend is just spreading like wild fire. Also, fun fact- Prabhas is popularly called Darling Prabhas by his fans. The hulking fanbase of Prabhas is pouring in all their love and excitement towards their superstar.

"Darling in not just reel life but also, in real life", fans are leaving no stone unturned to show their love!

The film, Darling was a rom-com with a spice of action and had a story of Prabhas and Nandini, two childhood friends who are soon to meet again at his father's reunion party thrown by his father. What happens next will surely take you on a great ride. The film also won many accolades and still entertains the audiences throughout.

This film also did tremendously well even at the box office and Prabhas was pheonomenal even a decade ago no doubt. Just after this film Prabhas got his name as 'Darling Prabhas' from his fans and is still going strong.

Prabhas, on the work front will be seen in his 20th film along with a PAN-World release with a Nag Ashwin directorial.

