Prabhas fights with rain, dust, car, bike for his action sequences in Saaho

regional-cinema

Baahubali superstar Prabhas, who is known to be very methodical and invests a lot of time in each of his projects, is prepping hard for Saaho

Prabhas

Baahubali superstar Prabhas, who is known to be very methodical and invests a lot of time in each of his projects, is prepping hard for Saaho. The actor is currently filming his next, the multilingual high octane Saaho, which is directed by Sujeeth. Prabhas is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the action sequences look authentic.

Prabhas is following a schedule which involves a proper diet and excercise routine. The actor is hitting the gym everyday. It’s an action packed film and the actor wants the action sequences to look real. The makers of the film released a special behind the scenes video recently, showcasing all the work that is going into this big ticket action venture.

Hollywood stunt director Kenny Bates of Transformers fame, who was roped in to direct the stunts and action sequences, is impressed by Prabhas dedication and commitment.

There are many interesting action sequences in Saaho. The choreography and visuals are different for all the action scenes. There are actions scenes shot in rain, dust then there are fist fights, car chases, bike chases. These sequences are shot in Italy, Abu Dhabi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

A lot of rehearsals has been done because some of the action sequences required a realistic approach and Prabhas has been cooperating at every step. Winning hearts of the audience across quarters with merely his entry in the first promo and his one-word dialogue 'Boom' in the second one, Prabhas has generated immense curiosity amongst cine-goers to witness the epitome of a high tech action thriller.

In order to deliver his best, Prabhas has been working harder than ever and leaving no stone unturned to ace his character. The humble and dedicated actor has time and again given instances of his perseverance and Saaho is sure to be the latest precedent.

Also Read: Watch video: Fan slaps Prabhas in excitement; here's how he reacts to it

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates