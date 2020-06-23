Prabhas is ruling over the hearts of Russian girls too; Know why!

It comes as a no brainer that Prabhas is loved for the phenomenal performances he delivers on-screen and is widely loved by women too for having the perfect tall, attractive and handsome physique as well as aura. Post Baahubali release in Russia, Prabhas has been ruling over the hearts of all Russian girls- the heartthrob, always!

The two-part epic Baahubali won over the Indian audiences like no other and was appreciated all across, beyond borders and boundaries. When the film was released in Russia, girls couldn't stop drooling over the well chiseled body the actor had built and kept on hooting for the actor.

Prabhas is also the second actor after legendary actor Raj Kapoor to have ruled over the hearts of Russian audiences, in general with his pure talent and hardwork that he puts into every project and the end result is always seen on-screen as a huge blockbuster.

Prabhas had dedicated a huge amount of time and had done various rock climbing sessions, and resistance training to get into the perfect shape and bring his character on-screen as Baahubali. The film is more than a film which makes a strong connect with all of its viewers and is sure to make one fall in love with it.

Prabhas is currently working for his next which is currently titled Prabhas 20th and the first ever world-wide release with Nag Ashwin.

