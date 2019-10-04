Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty to recreate the Baahubali magic

Though he is tied up with the shoot of his next, Prabhas confirmed on social media yesterday that he will attend the screening of Baahubali – The Beginning (2015) at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on October 19. Co-stars Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty will also be present.

There will be a live rendition of MM Keeravaani's score for the blockbuster epic by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Ahead of the screening, a Q&A with the director, SS Rajamouli, and Keeravaani has been lined up. The actors will also take part in an interactive session with the audience, which will be hosted by Rachel Dwyer, a professor of Indian Cultures and Cinema, SOAS, Univ London.

Speaking of Baahubali, the film franchise has had massive success in India and abroad. Baahubali became the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion became the first-ever Indian film to gross over Rs 10 billion in just ten days.

Talking about it, Prabhas said in a chat with PTI, "That record is going to change any Friday. The record is just a start, not the end. Some filmmaker from Gujarat or West Bengal can make a film which will beat everything we have. A Kannada film 'KGF' came and did good business too. Now every director knows he or she can make a film and release it around the country. If the film is good, it'll work. There is such great cinema being made across (the states) and it's a good time for everyone."

