Prabhas shot for 20 days for a mega action sequence for Saaho

Prabhas is known for his dedication towards the films that he works on, the actor had previously dedicated 5 years of his career shooting exclusively for Baahubali franchise.

India's Baahubali aka Prabhas grabbed eyeballs with his futuristic avatar for his upcoming trilingual Saaho.

The film currently hosts Prabhas in Abu Dhabi where the actor is shooting for major portion of action for the film. A mega sequence in Saaho had Prabhas shooting relentlessly for 20 days straight!

This time too, Prabhas is leaving no stone unturned. The actor is bearing the dessert sun while in Abu Dhabi and has been filming at outdoor locations for Saaho.

The action sequence will have Prabhas perform high octane action scenes involving a number of vehicles. The scene will showcase Prabhas crash nearly 37 cars and 5 trucks.

Right before the release of Baahubali : The Conclusion, Prabhas dropped the teaser of his upcoming ultramodern flick Saaho, leaving his audience stunned.

The intriguing teaser, showcased a badass avatar of Prabhas in contrast to his righteous king avatar in Baahubali. Saaho will be Prabhas' first trilingual film with the actor being paired opposite Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor.

There is immense anticipation from the masses across quarters to witness Prabhas in a never seen before avatar in Saaho.

