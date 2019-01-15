Prabhas to celebrate Pongal with Family and close friends

regional-cinema

Prabhas enjoys a huge Pan India fanbase owing to the tremendous success of the Baahubali franchise

Prabhas

Pan India Superstar Prabhas who is currently busy shooting for his much awaited next Saaho will be celebrating the occasion of Pongal and Makar Sankranti with family and close friends.

Having humongous fan following in worldwide Prabhas took this opportunity and he wished all his fans from his official social media handle. WIshing all the fans Prabhas wrote, "Happy Makara Sankranthi everyone... May the blessed festival bring in immense joy and auspiciousness. Lots of love.."

Throughout the year Prabhas was seen shooting for his next big budget film Saaho because of which he doesn't get much time to spend time with his loved ones. Like every year, this Pongal also Prabhas has spared his time and will be celebrating the festival with his family and friends.

The Baahubali star Prabhas who turned into an overnight sensation with the success of the magnum opus. While Baahubali: The Beginning made Prabhas a household name, Baahubali: The Conclusion established the actor as a Pan India Superstar.

Shades of Saaho video that released on his birthday witness Prabhas in a never before seen avatar and the glimpses into the film has created a buzz in social media and the college goers are already imprinting his style while riding bikes.

The actor will be next seen in the big-budget film Saaho alongside Shraddha Kapoor and he is currently shooting in Italy shooting for his next movie under the direction of 'Jil' fame Radha Krishna Kumar. The working title of the movie is 'Amour' along with Pooja Hegde.

