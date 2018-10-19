Prabhas to treat his fans with something special on his birthday

regional-cinema

Prabhas who is all set to celebrate his birthday on 23rd of October has a special surprise for all his fans

On account of Dussehra, Prabhas took to his social media wishing everyone Happy Dussehra along with an exciting news. The actor who is all set to celebrate his birthday on 23rd of October has a special surprise for all his fans.

Sharing the news, Prabhas said, "Dear fans, excited to share something special with you all on 23rd of this month. Wishing everyone a Happy Dussehra !!"

Wishing everyone a Happy Dussehra !! - #Prabhas via fb — Prabhas (@PrabhasRaju) October 18, 2018

Last year, Prabhas treated all his fans by unveiling the first look of Saaho. The actor teased his look, dressed in all-black and half-masked walking on a hazy city road with one hand in his pocket.

Prabhas is known to surprise his audience with something or the other on his birthday. The actor had also revealed the first poster of Baahubali: The Conclusion back in 2016.

One of the most desirable men in India, Prabhas has a tremendous fan following across the nation as well as the world. The Baahubali star turned into a nationwide sensation after the release of 'Baahubali: The Beginning', the sequel further elevated the popularity and stardom of the actor.

While Prabhas' recent post has left everyone intrigued, fans are high on anticipation to witness the surprise this year. Prabhas's next big outing Saaho is a high octane action thriller, trilingual film, the shoot for which is currently under progress.

