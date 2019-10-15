Prabhudeva may direct Varun Dhawan in his next film after Radhe

Prabhudeva hasn't directed any Hindi film since 2015's Singh Is Bliing, starring Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. The actor-choreographer-director now has as many as three films lined-up. First in line is Dabangg 3, which releases on December 20, 2019, next in line is a film with Salman Khan again, titled Radhe: India's Most Wanted Cop, slated for an EID 2020 release. And lastly, he may team up with Varun Dhawan for another entertainer.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the two are in talks for a film and will make an official announcement at the right time. A source stated, "Prabhu had been planning to direct a film which is again in the action-comedy space. He has already discussed the idea with Varun and it's still at a very nascent stage. Both of them have been waiting to collaborate on a project and it just couldn't work out a previous time because of schedules. But this time, they have decided to join hands but the project will take some time to take off."

It added, "Prabhu has been brought on board to direct another film with Salman Khan for next Eid. Radhe: India's Most Wanted Cop rolls out on November 4 and the filmmaker-choreographer will be busy with that till next June. He will then begin pre-production and scripting on his next that he plans to make with Varun. The actor, on the other hand, wraps up Coolie No.1 and straightaway dives into Sriram's Ekkis."

Dhawan and Deva have shared screen space in ABCD 2 and will be sharing the celluloid again in Street Dancer 3D. Apart from this dance film that's releasing on January 24, 2020, the actor is also gearing up for the remake of Coolie No. 1, starring Sara Ali Khan as the female lead, slated to release on May 1, 2020. And he also announced he'll be reuniting with his Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan for the biopic of the Indian Martyr, Arun Khetarpal, titled Ekkis.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates