Prabhudheva impressed with Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan

Prabhudheva feels blessed to have taught dance moves to Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for Thugs Of Hindostan

Prabhudheva has choreographed two songs in the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed Thugs of Hindostan, which features Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

"From the way they do scenes, act, walk, or say their dialogues, everyone can learn from them. They put in a lot of hard work. They are a source of inspiration," says Prabhudheva.

