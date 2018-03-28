Prabhudheva-starrer Mercury to have its world premiere in Los Angeles

Director Karthik Subbaraj's forthcoming silent thriller Mercury focuses on five long-time friends, all of whom are maimed as a result of their town's mercury poisoning, who come together for their high school reunion



Prabhudheva-starrer Mercury will have its world premiere at The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) next month. A masterclass with "The Big Bang Theory" star Kunal Nayyar will also be held at the fest. The 16th edition of the annual festival will take place between April 11-15 here. Best known for his role as Rajesh Koothrappali on "The Big Bang Theory", Nayyar's career has spanned television, features and the stage. He is also known for doing voice work in the animated feature films "Trolls" and "Ice Age: Continental Drift".



Nayyar will discuss his career beginnings, his path to stardom on American television's popular comedy, and to advise the next generation of artistes on how to gain a foothold in a competitive industry. The masterclass will be presented with support from the India Center Foundation and will take place on April 12.



Director Karthik Subbaraj's forthcoming silent thriller Mercury focuses on five long-time friends, all of whom are maimed as a result of their town's mercury poisoning, who come together for their high school reunion. But a moment of mischief and misfortune during the after-party puts them on a one-way road to hell. "Mercury" will be screened on April 12.



An impressive panel of jurors will preside over IFFLA's features and shorts competitions. The features jury will include director Haifaa Al-Mansour, film critic Carlos Aguilar and actress Sujata Day. The shorts jury will include religious scholar and writer Reza Aslan, and director Aneesh Chaganty, and screenwriter Guinevere Turner.



The fest's full line-up will include opening night gala film In the Shadows with Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee in attendance, closing night gala Village Rockstars directed by Rima Das, Hansal Mehta's Omerta with the director in attendance, Naseeruddin Shah-starrer The Hungry, and a memorial tribute screening of the late star Sridevi's 1989 hit Chandni.

