Prabhudheva: Working with Big B, Aamir a learning experience

Prabhudheva feels blessed to have taught dance moves to two of Indian film industry's stalwarts, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, for "Thugs of Hindostan", and says it was more of a "learning process" for him. The actor-director has choreographed two songs in the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed film, which also features Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. "I am lucky to do that song with Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan in the same frame. It is a learning process... Everyone can learn and observe things from them, the way they do scenes, the way they act, walk, or say dialogues.

"They both believe in putting tremendous amount of hard work. They are a source of inspiration," Prabhudheva told PTI. He is known as the Michael Jackson of India, but so far he has not directed any dance-based movie in Bollywood. The reason why it has not happened yet as the ace choreographer finds it extremely tough to helm a dance film. "I have seen the hard work that Remo D'Souza puts in the dance film and that time only I decided I must not do it.

"He is very calm and composed person, I am not. I am a very aggressive person. I take decisions very quickly. Remo is good at helming things, I don't think I am," he says. Having directed potboilers such as "Wanted" and "Rowdy Rathore" among others, Prabhudheva says producers only want him to direct action movies. "... If I tell producers that we will do a dance film, they tell me it is a good idea but it should have more action in it. They want me to do action films," he says.

Prabhudheva says the new generation of actors come prepared with different dance forms but says he sticks to his own style even after spending 30 years in the industry. "These new guys know everything, new dance forms. I only know my dance style." The 44-year-old actor will be seen playing a villain in Karthik Subbaraj's "Mercury", a silent thriller, which will hit the theatres on April 13.

