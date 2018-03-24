Prachi Desai: Bollywood gives everyone their credit at some point

Does Prachi Desai credit her stint on TV for her recognition and popularity today?



Actress Prachi Desai, who has completed a decade in the Hindi film industry, says Bollywood does give due and credit to everyone at some point. Asked if she ever feels that her talent has not been explored as much, Prachi told IANS in an e-mail interaction: "I don't know about how long it's been but I always look at every project to be the beginning. This industry does give everyone their due and credit at some point and I am grateful for what I have got, though I would say it's just the beginning."

Prachi made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with "Rock On!!" and ever since then has featured in films like "Life Partner", "Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai", "Teri Meri Kahaani", "Bol Bachchan", "I, Me Aur Main", "Azhar" and "Rock On 2". Before her stint in filmdom, Prachi was seen on small screen in "Kasamh Se" and is fondly remembered as her character Bani Walia from the show.

Does Prachi credit her stint on TV for her recognition and popularity today? "TV has an extensive reach which takes you through the remotest place so I won't deny that it did play a pivotal role in stemming up my popularity but as an actor, acting is all that appeals to me let that be on the small or big screen, as far as my I am doing justice to my role and my audience."

In a decade-long-journey, Prachi has never played a title role in any film so far. Does she think actresses have a big role to play in male-centric movies? "...I feel films are made by characters and no matter what each one of them plays, it helps you to build a movie. Big or small, if you can do justice to the role then people will always take your character back from the film," Prachi said.

The actress, 29, is busy with her next film titled "Kosha", a dark urban fantasy. "Kosha" revolves around a disruptive girl who is a rock band member with a history of "alcohol and substance abuse."

