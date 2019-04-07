Praful Patel becomes first Indian to be elected as FIFA Council member

football

All India Football Federation president Praful Patel was on Saturday elected as a FIFA Council member, becoming the first Indian to enter the prestigious panel in a landmark development.

Patel got 38 out of 46 votes. The AIFF chief was one of the eight candidates vying for the spot in the election which was held during the 29th AFC (Asian Football Confederations) Congress in the Malaysian capital.

A total of five candidates, including Patel, was elected in addition to the AFC president, and one female member for the term 2019-2023.

"I am extremely humbled. I express my gratitude to all the members of the AFC who felt me suitable for the post. The responsibility as a FIFA Council member is huge. I would not only be representing my own country but the entire continent," Patel stated.

Patel was accompanied by AIFF general secretary Kushal Das and senior vice-president Subrata Datta.

