Praful Patel summoned by ED over links to Iqbal Mirchi

New Delhi: The ED has summoned senior NCP leader Praful Patel in connection with its money laundering probe linked to alleged illegal assets of late Iqbal Mirchi, an aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, officials said Tuesday.

They said Patel, a former Union minister in the UPA regime, has been asked to depose in Mumbai on October 18. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is expected to record Patel's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with a deal between a real estate company promoted by Patel and his wife and the wife of Mirchi. According to ED officials, Patel's Millennium Developers Pvt Ltd constructed a building, Ceejay House, in 2006-07 and its third and fourth floors were transferred to Mirchi's wife Hajra Iqbal.

The land on which the building stands is said to be owned by Mirchi. Investigators claim the land was purchased from the proceeds of money laundering, drugs trafficking and alleged extortion crimes. The ED recently arrested two alleged aides of Mirchi, who died in 2013 in London.

Patel denies wrongdoing

Patel and his party have denied any wrongdoing in the deal. "Documents may have been leaked to media. Obviously, you are in possession of some papers, which may have never been brought to my attention," Patel told reporters in Mumbai.

"My family owns Millennium. No one else is a partner," he said. "There is not even a single paisa worth property transaction between the Patel family and Hajra Memon," he said. "Everything is with the court receiver of the Bombay High Court. We are nowhere directly looking after the property and neither are we directly in charge of it," Patel said.

ED to arrest PC if required

A Delhi court Tuesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate former finance minister P Chidambaram in Tihar jail on Wednesday, and arrest him if necessary, in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

